The incredible transformations to play Mexican legends on TV

In 2022 the screens will be full of biographical series and films of various celebrities such as Vicente Fernández, Miguel Bosé, Gloria Trevi, Roberto Gómez Bolaños ‘Chespirito’ and María Félix, of the latter, the name of the actress who will embody it is already known.

It was in the middle of August last year, when eiza Gonzalez shared on her Instagram account a screenshot of a news story in which it was reported that she would be responsible for giving life to the diva of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, in a biographical film.

Alongside the post, Eiza wrote, “This is one of the most exciting times of my life. I have always wanted to tell a story that has women as protagonists, Latin women. Maria was a pioneer of the feminist movement who helped lay the groundwork for future women. Maria is an inspiration to me and to many others. I am very grateful to the estate of María Félix, for choosing us to share her story with the world! I can not wait”.

More details are still unknown regarding other actors who will make up the rest of the cast, however, Walter López Rivera, administrator of the Estate of María Félix, declared last year to the media that the film will focus on the life of the actress. during the 1940s to 1950s.

López Rivera also revealed that the director of the film would be Matthew Heineman, that they have an initial budget of 50 million dollars and that a large part of the story will be filmed in Mexico.

The life of Vicente Fernandez, who passed away on December 12, will hit the small screen in two productions, one by Netflix and Caracol Televisión, starring Jaime Camil, together with Sebastián Dante, Fabricio Serna and Sebastián García.

Few details are known about the second production by Televisa and Univisión, but some media indicate that it will be Paul Montero the one in charge of giving life to the ‘Charro from Huentitan‘.

The controversial life story of Gloria Trevi It will also hit the small screen at the hands of Carla Estrada. Until now it is known that the series will show the beginning of his career, as well as the moment he went to prison.

The Televisa production company has already been doing castings to find the two women who will represent Trevi, but the chosen ones are not yet known.

Last year it transpired that the biographical series of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, ‘Chespirito’, because a casting was being carried out to find the actors who would participate.

Several media outlets detailed that the recordings will start in March of this year. The one who showed his intention to embody Bolaños was the actor Laura Spain, as he shared several photos and a video where he is characterized as he is and even imitates his way of speaking and his movements.

On the other hand, Paramount + is already working on the series of the Spanish singer Miguel Bose, which will portray his childhood, his middle age and today. The actors chosen to play him are: Ivan Sanchez and Jose Pastor.

The bioseries is produced by Shine Iberia and is written by Boris Izaguirre, Ángeles Gonzáles-Sinde and Nacho Faerna.