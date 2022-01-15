The latest version of Google Maps is a problem for Android Auto users | Technology

Some users are complaining about Google Maps malfunctioning in Android Auto with inaccurate locations and other glitches.

The Google Maps application is one of the most used in Android Auto, a way that we have to reach our destination correctly, and that although during the first times it has been working quite well, since the release of Android 12 has been causing a number of problems for users.

However, at the end of last year, the first problems experienced by Google Maps within Android Auto began to be collected, where the application began to show unusual behavior.

At that time, some users complained that once they reached their destination, Google Maps continued to work, so they had to manually close the application.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements for everything to work correctly.

Now as collected in autoevolution, seeing the latest reviews of Google Maps in the Play Store, there are certain users who seem to have problems with the ineffective and inaccurate location.

In one of the reviews you can read that “this app no ​​longer tracks my location correctly. Keep moving. Addresses are constantly readjusted. When I’m on the freeway, it shows me side streets with directions to get back on the freeway. This app used to be flawless from about four months ago, now it has become useless”.

In another of the reviews you can read that “I really liked this app just for driving. The arrow always pointed forward. After the latest updates, the map always points north. Even when you disable that feature in the navigation settings”.

In any case not all users are experiencing these issues malfunction of Google Maps within Android Auto, which could simply be something related to certain mobile phones or very specific locations.