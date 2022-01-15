The luxurious life of Eduin Caz, from Grupo Firme: From exclusive cars to a private plane

The success that Grupo Firme has achieved in recent years has made it one of the best paid bands in the world and that has allowed its vocalist Eduin Caz the possibility of starting other businesses and even surrounding himself with luxuries, which share with your family.

According to Pollstar, one of the world’s leading trade publications for the concert and live music industry, the Mexican group had a very lucrative tour in 2021, coming in fourth place with revenues of 2,340,820. millions of dollars.

That mark was surpassed by Billy Joel, who raised $4,997,814 and ranked first, followed by Dave Chappelle who earned $4,601,237 and Bruno Mars who with $2,521,004 ranked third.

The beggining

Eduin bet everything on his artistic career, which took him almost ten years to build, the 27-year-old singer is originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, from a humble family, he began singing in trucks and at the border crossing between Mexico and the United States.

He began studying marketing at the Autonomous University of Baja California and until a few weeks ago he was able to graduate.

First he joined the Reto Sierreño Band, then he went through Aventa2 de Tijuana and later he was part of Los 4 de la Frontera. Some time later he joined the band Fuerza Oculta, which became Grupo Fuerza, until they were known as Grupo Firme.

dreams come true

Next, we will list the millionaire businesses and belongings of the singer.

Business

Eduin is a member of a seafood restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, which is called “El sinaloense”, on the social networks of the place they have published photographs together with the group and with the vocalist who always invite people to delight their delicacies.

The singer ventured into the fashion industry, to fulfill other of his dreams by launching his own clothing line in 2021, the singer joined the Pavi Italy brand to launch his collection, which was a success with his fans through to such an extent that after the inauguration, the page collapsed due to all the people who entered to buy online.

“I am really very excited, I want to thank my team for trusting me, and I also want to thank all my family. The brand is already a success, but right now it is my dream and I am going to fight and defend it tooth and nail”, he commented on the day of its launch.

On his official page you don’t see models wearing his clothing line, but rather his own wife and son who model his seasonal collection. One of these garments has a value of 2,990 Mexican pesos, plus shipping costs. It also sells women’s and children’s clothing, with prices ranging from 1,300 pesos to 3,000 pesos.

car lover

The singer has had the luxury of buying several latest model cars, the most recent was a BMW M4, which he had tuned and added a Full Wrap finish, which is valued at approximately 1,500,000 pesos.

Within his collection is an AMG 65 truck that costs approximately 3 million pesos, has a 12-cylinder V engine with a six-liter twin-turbo gasoline engine. It gives a power of 630 horsepower and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

He also has a white Ferrari F8 model sports car that is valued at approximately 5 million pesos. It has a 3.9 V8 Twin-Turbo engine with 720 hp at 8,000 rpm and 770 Nm at 3,250 rpm and is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

And a Ferrari model 458 spider supercar, which is equipped with a large, adjustable, electrically operated windshield, powered by a 4.5-litre V8 engine, with the new direct fuel injection.

He gave his grandfather a Ford Figo, in the Titanium TA version that on the market has a value of 307 thousand 900 pesos, at the time he bragged about it on social networks with a video where he began to appreciate the emotion of his family.

Eduin started 2022 with many luxurious gifts, he gave his wife a white BMW X6, which is between one million 800 thousand Mexican pesos and two million.

The singer also chose to give his mother a Mercedes Benz car, as he showed it in a story on his Instagram account, the model cannot be seen since it was covered by a cover.

“Happy Birthday. You are the best mother in the world and you deserve the best. As long as God gives me life and allows me to be by your side, I will try to make sure that you lack nothing, “he wrote about the photograph.

the private plane

The leader of Grupo Firme has occasionally expressed on social networks his annoyance against the airlines because they have made him go through uncomfortable situations. One of them was when his daughter was not allowed to board due to a documentation problem, so for the well-being of his family he decided to have 57 thousand dollars.

“They didn’t let my daughter fly to the United States, I don’t know why, my daughter brings her American certificate, her Mexican passport, they didn’t let her go up, so I told the family, ‘go back,’ because the boys from the group I don’t want to get them off the plane,” he said in a conversation with Ernesto Barajas, vocalist of Enigma Norteño who has a YouTube channel.

In order not to upset the members of his band, who at that time had an engagement in the United States, he had his family fly separately, but everything went wrong.

“My family understands that stuff, they returned to Tijuana and from Tijuana I crossed with the girl, I had to send my plane directly to Guadalajara to bring them because there were no flights, on that little trip I spent 57 thousand dollars, no more because of the little joke about Volaris”.

But the singer no longer worries about flying because he bought his own private plane, which he also uses for group commitments and tours; An expert tells EL UNIVERSAL that, apparently, it is a Gulfstream aircraft that is not new, which is valued at approximately 2,500,000 dollars.









He also fulfilled a dream for his parents and gave them the three-story furnished house of their dreams. The action made her parents cry with emotion and received many comments of love and appreciation from her followers who applauded the way she supports her family.







