The luxurious mansion that Chiquis bought despite the controversies over Jenni Rivera’s inheritance

It seems that the controversy with her family is not an impediment for Chiquis Rivera to continue growing both personally and economically, because in the midst of the conflicts over the inheritance that Jenni Rivera left them, the singer bought a spectacular mansion in Chatsworth, in Los Angeles , U.S.

According to what the drivers of Chisme No Like revealed, Jenni Rivera’s daughter acquired this property for a cost of $3.2 million dollars last November, although it was now that this new acquisition of Chiquis has come to light.

The mansion has 5,685 square feet of construction and next to the garden and parking lot it has 89,288 square feet. The property has a huge swimming pool, a beautiful garden and a terrace.

The room has a double-height ceiling and large windows making this place a very well lit area.

Without a doubt, Chiquis is opening up to a new stage in her life in which she will enjoy this spectacular mansion with her family, and of course, with her boyfriend, Emilio Sánchez.

Controversial statements about his family

After Jacqie Rivera took control of her mother’s companies, Chiquis decided to break the silence by telling the whole truth after the audit requested by her brothers during the management of her aunt, Rosie Rivera.

“For a long time I have wanted to say many things but I put up with it because I do feel that dirty laundry should be washed at home, especially when it comes to family. I am a very transparent person and very honest with you and all this has caused me a lot of anxiety and affected me a lot.”, Chiquis began by saying through a live that he made on his Instagram profile.

The singer clarified that in reality, what her brothers asked was to make an accounting of the trust that their mother left them.

“It was not an audit, it was an accounting, something that belongs to us and I say us, because I am not part of the will but I am a daughter. Rosie being the executor she had a responsibility to give an annual accounting, that is legal but we were never given. The children never asked anything, they trusted. But there came a point when Johnny wanted to do it, he asked me but I didn’t do it, “he revealed.

What most caught the attention of Internet users was that, according to the American, to withdraw from the company’s board, Rosie asked them for an amount of money, like her uncle, Juan Rivera.

“Rosie said ‘ok, I’m leaving, but I want 165 thousand dollars to leave’. It was strange to me, it was in bad taste. All that I am telling you is doneyes,” he said.