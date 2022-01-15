the most anticipated event by Venezuelans

Venezuela is one of the countries in Latin America that has adopted bitcoin faster. And it is that, faced with an unstable economy, many seek refuge in a stronger currency and free of centralized entities. Precisely, bitcoin offers this to Venezuelans. So it’s fitting that the next blockchain event be held in the nation’s capital. The Caracas Bitcoin Experience will be a milestone, and you can be part of it.

What you can expect from the Caracas Bitcoin Experience

It is a face-to-face event that will take place on January 28 and 29 at the Andrés Bello Catholic University. The main theme is bitcoin and everything behind this technology that has changed the world, and Venezuela is no exception. The Caracas Bitcoin Experience is organized by Satoshi in Venezuela, LegalRocks and Criptodemia with one goal: to educate and contribute to the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the nation.

There will be two days full of educational content, in which some of the most recognized figures in the industry will be present. The talks will deal with topics as varied as NFTs, exchanges, games play to earn, cryptocurrency trading, crypto art, mining, regulations, laws and more. The event is designed to appeal to all audiences, both experts in the ecosystem and those just hearing about bitcoin and tokens.

Due to biosecurity measures, only 150 people will be able to attend this year’s Caracas Bitcoin Experience. With so few tickets, you must hurry and register to be part of the event. The registration link is available until January 15 on the Twitter accounts of the companies that organize the conference: @satoshienvzla, @legalr0cks Y @cryptodemic .

CriptoNoticias is media partner of this event so important for the bitcoiner community in Venezuela. And Blockstream will be a sponsor of the Caracas Bitcoin Experience. The Venezuelan journalist Luis Carlos Díaz is one of the confirmed speakers who will be present.

If you want more information about the Caracas Bitcoin Experience, access your Twitter account @CCSBitcoinExp.

About Satoshi in Venezuela

It is an organization founded in 2019 by Javier Bastardo in order to help make Bitcoin technology more accessible to Venezuelans. This objective has been achieved through the organization of events and conferences focused on blockchain, and consultancies for companies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 the organization focused on transmitting educational content through digital media.

About Cryptodemic

Criptodemia was born in 2020 and was founded by Kevin Hernández. Is an initiative to boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies at all levels, from individuals to companies, apart from demonstrating all the advantages and benefits that this technology offers society.

LegalRocks

LegalRocks is the first law firm in Venezuela that specializes in crypto assets. Founded in 2019 by Ana Gabriela Ojeda, this company advises miners, exchanges, and companies that want cryptocurrencies to be an important part of their business.

