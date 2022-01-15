The name Diego Lainez shakes Spain and the transfer market

Betis is having a great campaign in La Liga

January 15, 2022 2:46 p.m.

One of the most promising talents in Mexico has not had the expected opportunities in Spain with Betis, which is why there has been talk in the local press of a possible transfer of the former America soccer player to another team. The rumors have gained strength and there are two countries that could welcome him: Portugal and Italy.

The Portuguese press, specifically the newspaper A Bola, points out that Sporting Lisbon would be interested in Lainez, but always subject to the arrival of an important cash for them, Marcus Edwards, not being closed.

Marcus Edwards has been Sporting’s priority since the summer, to reinforce the attack of the squad led by Rúben Amorim, but Diego Lainez is also on the list of players for that position.

Meanwhile, from Italy they point out that Torino has set its sights on the Mexican midfielder, since it would even have the approval of Ivan Juric, technical director, and Urbano Cairo, president of the Turin club, according to information from TuttoMercato.

Said medium ensures that Torino would seek to take Lainez on loan with a purchase option so that the Mexican can join the team as soon as possible.

The Mexican youth has only been out on the field eight times this season, three in the League, two in the Conference League and two in the Copa del Rey where he has already scored two goals. In addition, at the beginning of the cycle he missed several games due to an injury suffered in the Olympic Games, which required a few weeks to recover.

After being signed for 14 million dollars, the value of the Mexican youth fell to 5 million dollars, a situation that contrasts with his little activity since he arrived on the Old Continent in January 2019.