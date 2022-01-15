The news of Karol G that left the fans speechless

Colombian singer Carol G The 30-year-old spent a few days in the snow with her friends and now she’s back and ready to hit the stage again. In recent days, Bichota had to cancel several shows on her international tour due to several coronavirus infections within her team.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

The new wave of Covid-19 infections is hitting the whole world and the work team at Carol G he was no stranger to it. But now the Latin artist surprised her more than 45 million followers on the little camera social network with happy news and that is that she will be part of the coachella-festival

CoachellaFestival. Source: instagram @coachella

This event was absent in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic but now it resumes and Carol G It will be one of those that will go on stage between April 15 and 24 in the city of California in the United States. It was she herself who posted the festival flyer on her feed.

The line up of the festival. Source: instagram @karolg

“THE BICHOTA IN COACHELLA 2022! queeeee!, wrote Carol G in capital letters and immediately her fans react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments congratulating her for reaching the top of international music. She will share the stage with colleagues like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West.

CoachellaFestival. Source: instagram @coachella

The festival will be held in the Colorado desert for two weekends and for those who cannot travel, it will be broadcast in a special way on the YouTube platform. The event will mix genres such as rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic and it is estimated that more than 250 thousand people will attend.