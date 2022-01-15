The news of Karol G that left the fans speechless

Admin 21 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

Colombian singer Carol G The 30-year-old spent a few days in the snow with her friends and now she’s back and ready to hit the stage again. In recent days, Bichota had to cancel several shows on her international tour due to several coronavirus infections within her team.

Karol G. Source: Terra archive

The new wave of Covid-19 infections is hitting the whole world and the work team at Carol G he was no stranger to it. But now the Latin artist surprised her more than 45 million followers on the little camera social network with happy news and that is that she will be part of the coachella-festival

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Unusual! Model accuses Drake of “damaging” her private parts and seeks to sue the singer

Mexico City. The drake singer is in controversy for allegedly to have burned with hot …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved