The pope admits to a journalist that he misses wandering the streets

The pope has assured in a letter sent to the Spanish journalist who recorded him on January 11 while visiting a record store, in the heart of Rome, that he misses “walking the streets” as he did when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires (Argentina).

“You can’t walk the streets like you did in Buenos Aires, walking from one parish to another,” Francis said in the letter published by the journalist himself. The Holy Father has joked in this way with the situation and has thanked the author of the images for “fulfilling his vocation, even if it is putting the Pope in difficulty”.

The director of the ‘Rome Reports’ agency, the journalist Javier Martínez-Brocal, was on the street waiting for a taxi when he saw a white Fiat 500L car accompanied by police stopping in front of a record store. The Pope got out of the vehicle to visit the aforementioned store. After capturing this image, the journalist sent a letter to the Pope in which he regretted having made his escape from the Vatican public.

Francisco has responded to Martínez-Brocal with another letter, in which he confessed the bad luck of being “caught” by a journalist entering the record store. “It was bad luck that, after taking all the precautions, there was a journalist waiting for a person at the taxi rank. You must not lose your sense of humor,” he said.

The Holy Father has not clarified in the letter which record he purchased at this veteran store, founded in 1971 and specializing in the sale of vinyl, CDs and small musical instruments.