The reason why Alejandro Zendejas will already be a reinforcement of America

America took advantage of this week that it did not have a match for the second day of the tournament to rush to define some market issues related to player registrations and withdrawals; two of them were accommodated in other clubs (Aerie Y Madrigal), while they advanced in the negotiations for two other elements.

One of the two footballers who closed was Alexander Zendejas. As we mentioned in Monumental Eagles A few days ago, the Millonetas paid 3 million dollars for the now ex-Necaxa midfielder to permanently acquire his services, thus becoming their third addition to this market.

In the midst of all this, the Ray had a noticeable loss and in the hours before tonight’s game between the hidrocálidos and Monterey, a lot of expectation was generated due to the uncertainty related to whether or not Zendejas would play this match since the rojiblanco coach, Paul GuedeHe had stated that, if possible, he would use it.

It is worth mentioning that this would have been legally correct, because the agreement between directors no longer made it an obstacle for a footballer not to have minutes with his team to be able to be negotiated with another club in the MX League. That is why, even though Alexander played on the opening date, negotiations continued for him.

Despite this, it was confirmed in the official records of the league that prior to the clash between Necaxa Y scratched, Alejandro Zendejas was no longer in the local starting eleven or on the bench, which makes it clear that he was no longer considered knowing that his move to Coapa it is fixed.