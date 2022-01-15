The result of America’s friendly with Atlante at the Azteca Stadium

The azulcremas had a game on their field to take advantage of in the middle of a weekend without activity for them in Liga MX.

America had no activity this weekend within the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX League due to the postponement of his match against Mazatlan which will be held until next February 16 on the field of kraken, same as the gunboat group reported that it is undergoing maintenance.

Because of this, and to stay active, the azulcrema team held a friendly match this Friday morning against Atlante on the field of Aztec stadium, which served Santiago Solari to be able to give playing time for the first time to Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes. Even the first was a starter.

In the first 45 minutes, it was the iron ponies those who took advantage through Joaquin Hernandez. The azulgrana They went ahead by the minimum on the scoreboard and this did not change until the second half, since the official network account of the Americanists reported that the result was 0-1 at halftime.

For the complement, the Millonetas got into the game with a goal from Federico Viñas. The Uruguayan striker was the starter in this duel every time Solari intends to give him the confidence to be his starting nine in this contest and gives him the minutes to pick up the pace after the covid.

The result added up for América to maintain the streak without victories that it has carried since October of last year, when it was imposed by the minimum difference to tigers on the field of the Azteca Stadium, this on October 23, 2021. Now, the next commitment will be against Atlas in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.