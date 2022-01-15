The unexpected change in the logistics of Chivas to travel to Pachuca

The Chivas of Guadalajara will hold their first visit of the Closing Tournament 2022 when this sunday January 16 face the Tuzos de Pachuca in a duel corresponding to the matchday 2, which will make this Friday the rojiblanco players undertake the trip to the beautiful airy, but with logistics totally different from what is commonly used, since they will do it by bus from the Pearl Tapatia.

The situation that has been unleashed by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Mexico has triggered complications at airports with flight delays and Adverse situations that could put the health of the players of the Sacred Flock at risk, for this reason the leadership together with the coaching staff They decided to travel by truck to Pachuca.

The technician Marcelo Leaño explained in detail the reasons that led to this decision at a difficult time which fortunately has the campus of Guadalajara totally free of infections, because both Hiram Mier as Roberto Alvarado and Luis Olivas are ready to be taken into account in this important duel on the field of Hidalgo Stadium.

“Now there are many flight cancellations and the trips become complicated, So that’s why we made the decision to travel to Pachuca by truck from today, because it was difficult to guarantee that we could leave by plane and it is an effort that the players have to make, we are going to take time away from them with their families, We thank you for your time and effort. but they are the measures we must take to take care of ourselves,” pointed firewood at a press conference this Friday morning.

It should be remembered that the capacity allowed for this match was reduced at 30% so the tickets suffered a significant increase compared to other duels as local hidalguenses. The cost of general access will be 500 pesos and 400 for subscribers, prices that are much higher than when there is more access for fans, which highlights what it means for the other clubs the visit of Guadalajara to their stadiums.