The Warriors throw away the beating suffered against Milwaukee and overwhelm the Bulls

Chicago— The Golden State Warriors posted their biggest-margin win of the season by routing the Chicago Bulls 138-96, with 21 points from Andrew Wiggins and 19 from Stephen Curry on Friday.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points and Jordan Poole added 22.

The Warriors had a great start to take the lead early. They took a deep breath after being blown out the night before by the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls were without their star Zach LaVine due to a left knee injury in the opening minutes.. They were booed off the court at the end of the first half 78-47 in what turned out to be their worst loss of the season.

Wiggins had 20 points in the first half and was 8-for-11 in the game. Curry got off to a slow start in a completely different game from the night before, when the Warriors trailed 77-38 at halftime in Milwaukee.

Poole hit five 3-pointers and the Warriors made it look easy despite playing without Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago, Coby White added 20 points and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17.

It was the third loss in four games for the Bulls after winning nine in a row. to match his best streak since the end of the 2010-11 regular season.

Leading Suns defeat the Pacers

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton added 27 with 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday.

Chris Paul had 12 points and nine assists for Phoenix and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of the season 32-9, the second-best record in franchise history after 41 games.

Justin Holiday had 25 points for Indiana, Caris LeVert had 20, while Domantas Sabonis had 14 and grabbed 14 rebounds. The Pacers lost for the third time in a row and for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Booker had 22 points in the third quarter to help the Suns take an 80-76 lead in the fourth quarter. Trailing 73-76, Phoenix went on a 23-2 run to take a 96-78 lead.

Neither team shot well from the field in a low-scoring first half. The Suns led 46-38 at halftime.