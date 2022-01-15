The White Sox reach an agreement with Colás

The anticipated signing of Óscar Colás is becoming a reality.
The Cuban, who ranks fifth on MLB.com’s list of the top 50 international prospects, has agreed to a $2.7 million deal with the White Sox, according to industry sources. The club has also agreed on patrolman Erick Hernandez, No. 28, for $1 million.
The White Sox, who have $5,179,700 to invest in international signings, have not confirmed the deals.
In three years of action in the Cuban National Series, the patrolman batted .305 and slugged .487 with nine homers. He also pitched out of the bullpen in 2018-19, for whom he gave up a run in 3 1/3 innings. Additionally, Colás batted .289/.389/.533 in 54 plate appearances in 2019-20, his third and final season for Santiago in the National Series.
As far as Hernández is concerned, he has been compared to a young Juan Soto. He is recognized for his skill at the plate and his ability to make adjustments. On the field, he can defend all three outfield positions.
Major League Baseball and the Players Association signed an agreement in March 2020 that addressed changes related to COVID-19 and adjusted international operations. The 2021-2022 international signing period begins on January 15, 2022 and runs through December 15, 2022. This is the second year in a row that the period begins in January.