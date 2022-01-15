The White Sox reach an agreement with Colás

In three years of action in the Cuban National Series, the patrolman batted .305 and slugged .487 with nine homers. He also pitched out of the bullpen in 2018-19, for whom he gave up a run in 3 1/3 innings. Additionally, Colás batted .289/.389/.533 in 54 plate appearances in 2019-20, his third and final season for Santiago in the National Series.