They confirmed whether or not Katty Martínez will be able to play with América Femenil against Pumas

América Femenil will return to activity this Saturday at the Capital Classic against Cougars and there is a topic that has become a constant question among fans: will Katty Martínez be able to play? This unknown arrived this Friday until the ears of the technician Craig Harrington, who gave details about it.

“I am going to talk to Katty (Martinez) to see how she is and how she feels. Tomorrow they will see it, watch the game and they will realize it “, were the words of the strategist, who in that sense, also referred to the possible participation in the meeting of Kimberly Rodriguez and Nicki Hernandez, who did not participate against Atlas because their international pass was missing.

“They are training very well, I am happy to have them in the team. These six months will be of transition so that they are more professional. Hopefully tomorrow I have them and they have minutes”, shared the Americanist coach regarding the reinforcements that have not yet been released with the team.

Finally, Harrington considered that the duel against Cougars It will be complex and he recognized that last season, this was the most difficult rival they had to face, so he did not hesitate to consider that regardless of whether it is a Clásico, they should focus on the fact that there are three important points at stake.

“It will be a very difficult game. Last season Pumas was our most difficult game, it’s going to be a very tactical game, but it’s going to be fun. We know that the Clasicos mean a lot, but at the end of the day it’s three points. It’s important to do the basic things right. I’m focused so that this match is played well”, Hill.