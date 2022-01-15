They detect what kind of exercises are good for improving fatty liver

This team of researchers, who carried out the analysis, aimed to determine the effect of high-intensity interval training versus moderate-intensity continuous training and their respective effects on liver fat (Gettyimages)

That physical activity is a bulwark when it comes to taking care of health in the most holistic sense it is a postulate that is no longer in doubt. However, specialists continue to analyze the range of benefits that certain types of sports could offer for certain other pathologies.

Regardless of how you like to exercise, a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism by a large group of specialists from the University of Sydney School of Health Sciences showed that daily high-intensity exercise can help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

This team of researchers, who carried out the analysis, aimed to determine the effect of high-intensity interval training versus moderate-intensity continuous training and their respective effects on liver fat in adults. A secondary objective was to investigate the interaction between total weekly exercise volume and exercise-related energy expenditure and change in liver fat.

In their paper they noted that not only does moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) improve liver health, shorter, more intense workouts (high-intensity interval training, or HIIT) they work just as well.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common pathologies of this organ in the world and affects up to three out of 10 people. Patients experience excessive accumulation of fat in the liver without drinking much alcohol, a common trigger of liver disease. Developing NAFLD increases your risk of becoming obese or suffering from other health problems.

Their findings reveal that both regular aerobic exercise and short, high-intensity workouts lead to a remarkable reduction in fat in the liver (Photo: Pixabay)

Due to the lack of therapies that treat the disease, most of the current focus is on preventing NAFLD through lifestyle changes, such as losing weight and getting in shape. The study authors reviewed more than 28,000 previous studies on the link between exercise and liver health, focusing specifically on 19 that involved 745 people.

In addition, these studies examined liver fat levels using the current standard in non-invasive measurement techniques, such as proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (H-MRS) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Their findings reveal that both regular aerobic exercise and short, high-intensity workouts lead to a remarkable reduction in liver fat. For people who participated in MICT, their liver fat levels dropped by 3.14 percent, while people who participated in HIIT saw their fat levels drop by 2.85 percent .

Where does success lie? The researchers point out that People at risk of liver disease can improve their health without the need for long, grueling training sessions. HIIT focuses on short sessions of high-intensity aerobic exercise followed by periods of rest. This makes these workouts faster and generally require less energy to complete. Previous studies show that HIIT can also improve heart function and accomplish what normal exercise does in a fraction of the time.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common pathologies of this organ in the world and affects up to three out of 10 people (NIH USA)

“Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is a predictor of metabolic disorders, closely related to the development and severity of various diseases such as type 2 diabetes, reveals lead author Angelo Sabag, a postdoctoral researcher at the NICM Health Research Institute.

“Our review demonstrates the importance of regular aerobic exercise as an effective therapy in those at risk, and found that both HIIT and MICT improve liver fat to similar degrees. It is useful information to know that by training harder in less time with HIIT, you can achieve the same results as MICT, which is ideal for those with a busy lifestyle and little time,” adds the researcher.

“Another interesting finding was that even if people did not exercise at sufficient volumes to meet recommended physical activity guidelines, they could still achieve clinically significant improvements in liver fat as long as they exercised regularly above a moderate intensity,” concluded.

KEEP READING

Why doctors say you need to pay more attention to fatty liver

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more alcohol was consumed and there are more patients who need liver transplants

Regular coffee consumption has a protective effect on fatty liver disease