They exhort to work so that the PLD is the main force

In a meeting held this Friday by Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) with the heads of its different secretariats, the President of that organization and former president of the Republic, Daniel Medina, exhorted to work to consolidate the opposition party as the main political force in the country.

In the plenary, in which the vice president, Themistocles Montas, medina moderated the debates and called for playing an opposition role, setting positions on the topics of discussion at the local and international level, indicates an institutional note.

He recalled that the secretariat, as an organ of the LDP Central Committee, is the one that defines and recommends to the political leadership the positions of the party in each of the areas of its competences.

“Take your leadership, get together, defend party positions, follow up in a review to the actions of government assuming an opposition role with responsibility”, expressed the Ex leader on the meeting held in the Professor Juan Bosch Room of the Office of the Political Committee of the PLD, located on Doctor Piñeiro Street in the University Zone of the National District, adds the note from the PLD.

Although the general secretary, Charles Mariotti, apologized, Themistocles Montas synthetically made a diagnosis of the country’s situation dominated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and concern about the high inflationary levels that affect the economy.

Review that Juan Ariel Jiménez, also vice president of PLD from abroad through the Zoom platform, he exhausted a shift addressing the economic issue and the challenges for the year that has just begun.

The attendees exhausted turns presenting ideas, suggestions and in defense of the work of the efforts of government pedeista

At the end of the meeting a formal call was made for the next month of February “in order to start operating each of the structures that make up the secretariat.”