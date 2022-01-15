They premiere a new series of the Colombian National Team – International Soccer – Sports

Amazon Prime Video will feature starting January 28″my Colombian selection“, his first original series made in that Latin American country, which has the singer Maluma as narrator and is an “intimate” story of the love of Colombians for their national soccer team.

The series, which can be seen in 240 countries and territories, follows the Colombian team during the Copa América 2021 matches and their fight to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Throughout six chapters of 40 minutes each, never-before-seen images appear that capture the intimacy of the selected ones and their high and low moments and show a little-known point of view of the operation and idiosyncrasy of this selection, according to a statement from Amazon. Prime Video.

“We love being able to bring original stories to Amazon Prime Video customers. With the My Selection series we are happy to share the emotion of Colombians, what they feel for their country, their customs and especially for the Colombian National Team,” said Javiera. Balmaceda who heads the Original Content team for Spanish-speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios.

the trailerfull of historical figures

“We have Maluma, Falcao, Higuita, Lucho Díaz, great representatives and lovers of Colombian soccer. We are sure that our Colombian public will love this intimate look at their beloved national team,” he added. Mi Selección Colombia is a Miracol Media production in alliance with AYA Sport and the Colombian Football Federation. The executive production is in charge of Pedro Dávila and Pablo de Sagarminaga and Marc Silver, winner of the Sundance Special Jury Prize and Oscar nominee, is the artistic producer.

The directors are Mauricio Vélez Domínguez, nominated five times for the Emmy awards, and Carlos Alberto Sánchez Caro, winner of the India Catalina award for best documentary for TV in 2014. “This is a project that we managed to successfully complete despite the adversities that brought by the pandemic. It reflects the tenacity that Colombians have and shows us our idols from their intimacy, as we have never seen them before. This series would not have been possible on another platform, without the unconditional support of Javiera, Pablo and team, who have always trusted us, sharing the same creative vision” assured Pedro Dávila, executive producer and executive director of Miracol.

“Mi Selección Colombia” joins other original and exclusive Amazon Prime Video series in Spanish such as “El niño de Medellín”, “Get on my motorcycle”, “On a trip with the Derbez” or “La jauría”. Among other titles that will be launched soon are “Cochina envy”, “A cried wound”, “News of a kidnapping”, “Primate”, “The end of love”, “The repentant spy” and “La Jauría 2”.

EFE