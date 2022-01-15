They reveal what would be the amount of the offer from Club América to Colo-Colo for Pablo Solari

The Eagles of America insist on Pablo Solari. How much would have been the first offer sent to Colo-Colo? We tell you about it in this article.

The Eagles of America are determined by their new obsession with Stove Football: Paul Solari. A 20-year-old Argentine right winger who is one of the most precious elements for Gustavo Quinteros, technical director of Colo-Colo from Chile, which counts him for a leading role in the fight for the local championship and the Libertadores Cup.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

But everything has a price and the institution cream blue he knows. As long as the claims are reasonable, of course. And in this regard, from Nest They have already sent a first proposal to take over the services of the footballer who shares nationality and surname with the strategist of the main men’s team Santiago Solari.

By the way, the journalist Marcelo López López of ESPN Argentina, revealed that the first offer of the Eagles of America to the Colo-Colo from Chile for 80 percent of the token Paul Solari (the other 20 belongs to the Cordoba Workshops Athletic Club), which, by the way, was rejected, would have been five million dollars.

Also, an internal source of Nest confessed to Águilas Monumental, that they continue to press for the hiring of the Kid, in such a way that they returned to communicate with the South American team to make a second offer, which, at least for the moment, was not answered, since the attention of the Cacique in the last hours it was focused on the classic that they played against University of Chile on Friday, January 14 at night.

Paul Arriola and Alejandro Zendejas, the other offensive cards for which Club América deepened

Santiago Solari, I arrived Paul Solari or not, it will have two new variants to form the attack front of the Eagles of America. According to the directive of the Nest, although minuscule details remain, Alexander Zendejas of Club Necaxa Y Paul Arriola of D.C. United, they will play the rest of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX with the shirt cream blue.