This is New York City’s Most Popular Bagel Flavor – NBC New York (47)

So which bagel is really the best?

That could be the start of a very long discussion in many parts of the city, and while a food delivery service may not be able to definitively share which one tastes better, it can tell us which one is ordered more.

GrubHub posted their list of the flavors of bagel more orders in New York City, and the top response shouldn’t be that surprising.

In his latest study of the dietary patterns of New Yorkers, Grubhub said the bagel that comes with everything was the most popular to order on the app. And while that selection makes sense to many, some of the other top orders may be a bit more surprising.

Rounding out the top five flavors of bagel there was the cinnamon, onion, cranberry and jalapeño. These were ordered more frequently than some standards like poppy seeds, sesame seeds, egg, whole wheat and even bagels simple.

The information comes just in time for National Bagel Day, which is Saturday.

So where can you get the best bagel all over New York City? Well, that’s an even longer discussion for another day.