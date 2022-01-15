This is what Yanet García does to survive after leaving the “Hoy” program

One of the former collaborators of the program Today most loved and missed by the public of the morning program, without a doubt, it is the beautiful Monterrey native Yanet García.

The famous 31-year-old who was born in Monterey She established herself as one of the most famous weather forecast presenters of all time, due to her sympathy and her outstanding figure. fitness.

However, the famous one left the Televisa broadcast because she went to live in U.S To try better luck in the neighboring country, before this the beautiful driver and actress decided to change her turn.

Yanet García after leaving the “Hoy” program

However, her work in one of the most famous morning shows on Mexican television positioned her in the public eye, so Yanet García is now one of the women mexican followed in social networks, because her fame is not only due to her toned figure, or her characteristic fitness routines, because the famous presenter is also distinguished by her sympathy Y job.

Yanet García is a fitness influencer. Photo: Special

The young lover of fit life accumulates thousands of followers in her various profiles, because the famous one is usually very active in her personal accounts, especially now with the social confinement due to the Covid-19.

Yanet García is now dedicated to this

The young and friendly Yanet García took advantage of the fact that she is at her best moment both physically and from his career to open his profile and share erotic content on an exclusive platform, so now he is dedicated to this.

The well-known “Climate Girl” is not the only woman in the industry of the entertainment that shares this type of material because María Levy (daughter of Mariana Levy), Bella Thorne, Cardi B, among many others are also part of onlyfans.

In short, the young woman is an influencer and shares advice of lifestyle and fitness routines, in addition to the fact that on one occasion she participated as an actress for a medium-budget movie. It is in this way that Yanet García gave a resounding turn to her career, which took off as a television presenter in “Hoy”.

