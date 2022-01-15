Tips to avoid being affected by the low temperatures that hit New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

Alejandro, back with you.Alejandro: what was he doing?I will have the gloves, it issomething you shouldn’t doin ia like these you have to beprotected, that’s why Isabel islive from washingtonheights and what recommendationsthere is because we know that thenew york citydecreeing blue odigo.isabel: there it is, alexander,precisely for this reasonwe are in washington heightsto see how people receivethese low temperatures,find out how they arepreparing for this stormwho has predicted this wellweek with rainwateraccording to the serviceweather this cold todayin new york records the last dayfio since 2019, that’s whythat those officials warntake the precautionssuitable and very warmwell this weather can bedangerous and harmful, somesafety tips thatgive to you are get ableof light clothes to staywarm, also protect yourpipes letting run afaucet water jet,also keep the thermostatat the same temperature andnight, never use your stove oroven to heat your home,turn off the counter if it goes out ofa short if he goes to bedsleep and do not forget to take care of yourpets.>> there is a strong cold, verystrong, it freezes.isabel: if you have to walk alittle to get home orwork, or if your work is atoutdoors dress up well, no