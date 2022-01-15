To cry! The sensitive letter that he dedicated to Raúl Gudiño to Oribe Peralta for his retirement

The goalkeeper expressed his sadness at the departure of the iconic striker

January 13, 2022 8:31 p.m.

The retirement of the Mexican soccer player Oribe Peralta has become the most shocking news within the Liga MX in the Clausura 2022 tournament, thus ending a successful 19-year career in which he became a benchmark in Aztec football.

After the news of the 38-year-old player was announced, the messages of support and gratitude for his outstanding sports career were not long in coming, one of these being goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño, who decided to dedicate an emotional farewell message to him for the years he he was in sports.

“A golden friend, a golden friend always advises you and supports you. A golden friend helps you make important decisions. A golden friend makes you understand career and life situations. A golden friend becomes an example to never give up and achieve your dreams. Thanks for so much old man. It was an honor and pride to share the dressing room with you. I love you Cepi”, expressed the goalkeeper on his Twitter social network account.

Oribe Peralta had an impressive career in which he played 653 official matches in Liga MX, where he defended the colors of seven different teams, scoring 206 goals and providing 77 assists in 19 seasons.