Tom Brady will face the Eagles again in the postseason, the previous time he lost the Super Bowl and did not shake hands with Nick Foles

On the eve of a new matchup against the Eagles, Brady was reminded of the controversial episode with Foles in the loss at SB LII

TAMPA, Fla. — The victory of the Super Bowl LII of the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots was four years ago; Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Doug Peterson and Nick Foles are no longer with the Eagles.

But that hasn’t stopped fans of the eagles wonder why Brady did not shake hands with Foles after the Patriots’ 41-33 Super Bowl loss.

Tom Brady lost the last postseason game he played against the Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl LII. Getty

The postgame snub came Thursday as Brady and the Bucs prepare to host the eagles on Sunday in the wild card round. The game will mark Brady’s first postseason game against the eagles since Super Bowl LII, though he has faced them two other times during the regular season since then, including a 28-22 win for the Bucs at Philadelphia in Week 6 of this campaign.

“Are you aware of the Eagles fans’ fixation that you didn’t shake hands with Foles?” a reporter asked Thursday.

“No. I’m not. I’m not,” Brady replied with a smile. “But nevertheless, I’ve shaken Nick’s hand many times. I have a lot of respect for Nick.”

Brady also spoke about the perception some might have of his competitiveness.

“I try to be a good sportsman the best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that because sometimes I get a little mad, but for the most part, I try to be a good sportsman.”

Brady also didn’t shake hands with Foles after Foles and the Chicago Bears beat the Bucs 20-19 last season.

Still, Brady had plenty of praise for this current Eagles team, which features arguably one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.

“They force you to fight for everything,” said Brady, who entered the postseason 34-11 on Sunday. “You make a mistake, you get penalized, you’re going to punt. The ball is deflected in the air, they’re going to intercept it. If you have the ball too long, they’re going to come after you. It’s a team that just won’t let you off the hook.”

While Eagles fans may never let Brady down, coach Nick Sirianni praised the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“You just see his greatness. He’s the best,” said Sirianni. “He watches a defense, stays calm, knows where to go with the ball and delivers the ball accurately. He’s the best at it.”