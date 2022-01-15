Toni Costa conquered Evelyn Beltrán with this hidden charm

Tony Costa, the Spanish dancer, ex of Adamari Lopez and father of his only daughter, Alaïa, would have started an affair with the Latin influencer Evelyn Beltran, but no one knows, until now, how was it that he conquered her. Rumors say he has a hidden charm. Which do you think it will be?

Only a few months have passed since Adamari López announced the end of the relationship with Tony Costa, and the dancer was quickly linked to another woman. It is presumed –since they never made it official– that the new owner of his heart could be Evelyn Beltran. So far, it does not go beyond messages that come and go on social networks.

