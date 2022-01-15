Tsunami warning issued for US West Coast

NOAA’s International Tsunami Information Center issued a tsunami warning for the entire west coast of the United States this morning following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai submarine volcano on the Pacific island of Tonga.

The warning extends from Alaska to California’s border with Mexico and includes Hawaii. Each area of ​​the west coast has a different time for when the waves can start to arrive.

The volcano began its eruption this morning in what was described by authorities as a never-before-seen event. Even satellite images show the cloud caused by the volcano.

The island of Tonga, the closest to the submarine volcano, was already hit by a tsunami after the first eruption. At the moment, the authorities did not report deaths, although the impact on residences and buildings was confirmed.

On Twitter, a user identified as Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted a video of waves crashing onto the shore.

“I can literally hear the volcano erupting, it sounds pretty violent,” he wrote. In another post later he said: “Ash and small stones are raining, darkness covers the sky.”

