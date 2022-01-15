“Tuchel is one of the few from whom I constantly learn”

The Spanish coach spoke to the media prior to the duel for the Premier League

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, said that the German Thomas Tuchel, his Chelsea counterpart, is one of the few managers he constantly learns from.

The Spanish coach spoke to the media in advance of the duel that will measure his City against Chelsea this Saturday.

“I have enjoyed his teams since Mainz and Dortmund. I have always liked to see him. He makes football better and always tries to be positive in the way he plays,” Guardiola said.

“He is a very creative coach. He is one of the few coaches that I constantly learn from to become a better coach myself. Tomorrow we face the European champions. They are an excellent team.”

Guardiola also confirmed that they have new cases of covid in the team, but did not name names, and regarding the decision to postpone certain games, he passed the responsibility to the PremierLeague.

