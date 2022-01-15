Two players from the Honduran National Team get off the plane and do not travel to Florida because they do not have the vaccination schedule

The Lima, Honduras.
The Honduran National Team suffers another last-minute setback. Two soccer players did not travel to the United States for the friendly game against Colombia on Sunday because they did not have a complete vaccination schedule.
The young attacker Marco Aceituno will not be able to fulfill his dream of debuting with the Major. Nor will the defender Wisdom Quaye be before the coffee growers, this because the northern country requires that the dose against Covid-19 be applied 14 days before the trip.
Both soccer players were vaccinated on January 4 of this year. The United States government put this new requirement for travelers into effect on December 6. They tried to travel on another airline, but it was impossible.
The flight with the Bicolor soccer players left for Florida, but both stayed at the Ramón Villeda Morales air terminal waiting for the Fenafuth authorities to get them another flight.
In the end it was impossible. The players confirmed to Grupo OPSA that they could not travel, so they returned home with their suitcases.
La Bicolor traveled with 16 players in total for the match against Colombia. Aceituno and Quaye thus joined the casualties of Allans Vargas, who tested positive for covid, and Yeison Mejía, due to injury.
The Honduran National Team will arrive in Fort Lauderdale after noon and in the afternoon they will hold their first training session on US soil. This Saturday she will return to work in the afternoon and will be ready for Sunday’s clash at the DRV PNK stadium.