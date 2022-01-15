Two players from the Honduran National Team get off the plane and do not travel to Florida because they do not have the vaccination schedule

The Honduran National Team suffers another last-minute setback. Two soccer players did not travel to the United States for the friendly game against Colombia on Sunday because they did not have a complete vaccination schedule.

The young attacker Marco Aceituno will not be able to fulfill his dream of debuting with the Major. Nor will the defender Wisdom Quaye be before the coffee growers, this because the northern country requires that the dose against Covid-19 be applied 14 days before the trip.

Both soccer players were vaccinated on January 4 of this year. The United States government put this new requirement for travelers into effect on December 6. They tried to travel on another airline, but it was impossible.