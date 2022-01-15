Universal launches two-day free park offer for Latino visitors

Photo: Maria Alejandra Castaño

Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the year with a special offer for Latin American visitors planning an unforgettable vacation in 2022. Visitors will now be able to buy three days and get two days free to enjoy all the thrills of the resort.

The offer, which is already available, can be purchased until June 30, 2022, to use until December 15 this year. Please note that prices vary by day and the ticket is non-refundable, non-transferable and must be used by the same person each day.

five days of fun

Visitors who buy the ticket 2-Park, 3-Day Park-to-Park or 3-Park, 3-Day Park-to-Park they will have two more days free to enjoy the complex for a total of five days. Universal Orlando has more than 50 incredible experiences for visitors to enjoy. These are some of the recommendations.

Fly through the Forbidden Forest on the epic “roller coaster of history” Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Enjoy music’s greatest hits at 105 km/h on the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Join Gru, his daughters, and the mischievous Minions on an unpredictable ride in Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

Live the full experience

Stay in one of the hotels Universal Orlando andIt’s the best way to make the most of your vacation at this theme park resort, with exclusive benefits for guests.

with a hotel for every style and budget, guests can also take advantage of discounted rates currently available at all properties, including Universal’s new Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites and Dockside Inn and Suites, the resort’s two Economy category hotels.

And to top off a day of theme park fun, guests can enjoy incredible dining, shopping and nightly entertainment at Universal CityWalk.

