University of Sports reported how Gregorio Pérez is after a medical issue | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Jean Ferrari, administrator of Universitario de Deportes, broke the news: Gregorio Pérez had suffered “a health mishap” and, therefore, had to be subjected to a “surgical intervention”. The information generated concern among Peruvian soccer fans and, to learn more about it, the merengue entity shared a statement hours later.

In Universitario’s pronouncement, the procedure followed by the Uruguayan coach was reported step by step: since he felt a “precordial pain”, to later be transferred to a clinic in the capital and be evaluated there for the diagnosis: coronary syndrome.

Because of the illness, Don Gregorio was intervened by the doctors and Universitario explained that “He is stable and has been constantly monitored by the team of cardiologists and clinic specialists.”

The medical issue that occupies Gregorio Pérez occurs in the midst of the preseason work of Universitario de Deportes, with a view to the start of Liga 1 2022 and the participation of the student team in the Copa Libertadores.

This is the Sports University statement:

In reference to the health of our technical director, Gregorio Pérez, the University Sports Club informs the great cream family, the media and public opinion in general, the following:

-As an average of 4:00 p.m. today, Don Gregorio suffered chest pain, because the club’s medical staff transferred him to a clinic in Miraflores, and he was immediately attended by the cardiology service.

-After his evaluation, the DT was diagnosed with coronary syndrome, undergoing a catheterization.

-Don Gregorio is stable and has been constantly monitored by the team of cardiologists and clinic specialists.

-The medical staff of Universitario de Deportes closely follows the state of health of Don Gregorio, who appreciates the public displays of support for his state of health.

-It is expected, in the next few hours, the arrival of their relatives in Lima. From the University Sports Club, we hope for the speedy recovery of our technical director. The family and the biggest fan of Peru awaits him back.

Strength, Don Gregorio!