UNPHU Medicine students are trained in occupational risks

SANTO DOMINGO.-The School of Medicine of the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University and the Ministry of Labor held the first workshop with Medicine 1 and 2 students on hygiene, health and industrial safety, Regulation 522-06, Protection Programs, prevention of occupational risks, work accidents and occupational diseases, as well as their importance in the promotion, promotion and education of a culture in risk management and control.

For biosecurity reasons, between 16 and 20 students attend each week until completing the 80 students of the curricular cycle. The university reported that a second group will attend next week.

“It is our interest to position the UNPHU School of Medicine vis-à-vis not only the Ministry of Labor but also the International Labor Organization for the development of joint projects where students can foster their creativity, commitment to the health of Dominican workers in an enriching public-private partnership,” the academy reported.

The academy highlighted that the motivation in the students and the practical score have been achieved in the midst of the health situation that humanity is experiencing. The coordinating teacher was Dr. Lillian Rodríguez.