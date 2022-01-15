VIDEO: New York Yankees sign No. 1 international prospect for $4 million

The Yankees took the top international prospect of 2022 and two other rookies.

The New York Yankees led the international signing process and reached an agreement with the number 1 prospect of this 2022, Dominican Roderick Arias, for a bonus of $4 million dollars, according to MLB Pipeline.

As various reports have described, Roderick Arias is a 17-year-old shortstop with a powerful arm. He still has room to pick up the speed of his shots, plus he has soft hands and shows above-average range when it comes to footwork.

As far as hitting is concerned, the young Dominican has a plus that makes him a worthy number 1 prospect, and that is that exhibits great skills on both sides of the plate. He also shows great discipline and patience when it comes to taking his turns, something that is reflected in how little he misses when swinging.

As for his running ability, Arias reaches a speed of 60 yards in 6.5 seconds, something that places it above the average.

New York Yankees added two other prospects

For their part, the New York Yankees reached agreements with two other prospects in addition to the young Arias, they are the Venezuelans Luis Suárez (SS) and Diomedes Hernández (C), of which the value of their bonds has not yet been specified.

For this process of international signatures, the Bronx Bombers had an approximate fund of $5.1 million dollars so after signing the No. 1 prospect, he had just $1.1 million left to make other signings.

It should be remembered that the MLB and the Players Association, which are currently in negotiations for a new collective agreement, reached an agreement in March 2020 that addressed the period of international signings during the pandemic.

In said agreement it was confirmed that the period of international signatures of 2022 extends until December 15 of said year, this being the second consecutive year that the period, which previously began on July 2, begins in January.

