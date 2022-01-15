Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Saturday, January 15

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

An economic problem evaporates, it is solved. All money you invest intelligently will be multiplied. Pamper yourself, pamper yourself a little more. Unexpected visits will bring pleasant surprises into your life. Being able to share with your loved ones will fill you with great personal satisfaction. Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 34.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Bury the past and stop regretting what you don’t have. Break away from meaningless commitments that only slow you down or tie you to things or people you don’t like. Begin this very moment to remove everything old from your life and begin to add new things. Lucky numbers: 35, 18, 7.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Give up the past and give yourself completely to the present moment. Your sentimental life is now taking an upward course. You will dare to do what you considered impossible. Do not allow small economic problems to influence your mood as they will be temporary. Lucky numbers: 20, 9, 16.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Do not act impulsively as it is time to sit down and talk and above all listen carefully to the loved one. Choose your friends carefully. Don’t be dazzled by appearances. Try to establish yourself on firm foundations in the sentimental field. Lucky numbers: 4, 21, 13.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Luck is on your side. Do not stay seated waiting for things to come to you and launch yourself to the conquest of dreams. Every idea that springs from your mind will be successful. You will not lack money thanks to your ability to make it work, being able to make the most of it. Lucky numbers: 17, 46, 30.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Overcomes depression and melancholy. What could not be already belongs to the past. Allow the light to enter through the window of your heart and illuminate your entire being. Project all that positive charisma you have inside of you. Bring out that spring of beautiful ideas flowing through your mind. Lucky numbers: 2, 33, 1.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will be able to enjoy what was previously denied to you. Those who love you will be with you supporting you in whatever you need. Now you recover the lost ground as far as the sentimental plane is concerned. Where there were doubts, jealousies and grudges, now only peace exists and reigns. Lucky numbers: 46, 20, 5.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Everything hidden comes to the surface. At this time it is not advisable that you venture into the unknown, nor that you get involved with strangers. An affair will put you in a difficult situation. You will have to be very patient especially with your partner. Lucky numbers: 3, 45, 15.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Take good care of your relationships with your family. Your profession and work are also important, so it is necessary that you organize yourself better. Know your weak points so that you can improve yourself in everything that you like so much or that you want. Don’t rush into making decisions. Lucky numbers: 15, 44, 25.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your honesty and frankness will open the doors to new opportunities for economic and personal progress. Keep going with your dreams. Keep in mind that there is no age to be a winner in life. Do not paralyze what is going to lead you to success. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Stay away from anything that causes you stress or distress. Practice more prayer because through it you will be able to see many miracles take place in your life. Don’t criticize, don’t go around pointing out other people’s flaws. Use your truth to heal and bring peace into your life. Lucky numbers: 6, 29, 45.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Everything that involves changes will benefit you greatly, especially professionally. Move on, explore new terrain. Every new experience will strengthen you financially. Everything related to communication and business, especially abroad, is exalted. Lucky numbers: 44, 26, 38.

This story was originally published on January 14, 2022 8:00 p.m.