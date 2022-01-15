Well-being trends: 5 actions that you must add to your habits this 2022

When we consider the wellness trends prepared to guide and empower people in 2022, its benefits for the mind and body seem especially vital. This year, the COVID-19 vaccines offered a sense of hope and a move toward looser restrictions. But in the midst of the new wave of Omicron, there is still a lot of uncertainty and fear, so taking care of our mental and physical wellness is still essential.

From the constant reward of a good walk, to the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, now more accessible, discover five wellness trends which will continue to expand in 2022.

revitalizing walks

In 2020, everything revolved around the ‘walk of sanity’. But the past year has seen the rise of many new kinds of rides: There’s the ‘silly ride’, which the culture writer from fashion, Emma Specter, described as ‘a solo walk in the open air done without any real purpose, direction or added task; just a vague desire to be back among the living after a year of isolation (or, more accurately, the realization of how crazy you’ll go if you spend one more second in your apartment).’ At the other end of the spectrum? The ‘girl ride hot‘, a tiktok trending started by @exactlyliketheothergirls (the hashtag has almost 50 million views), in which you go for a walk and think about the things you are grateful for, your goals and how you are going to achieve them and, of course, what hot what lights

‘Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthier things what we can do for our bodies,’ says Apple’s senior director of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik, who helped introduce the walking experience with AppleFitness+, which invites users to walk while immersing themselves in the narrative of an influential person, such as the icon of the country, Dolly Parton, or Uzo Aduba. “Even throughout this difficult period of time, one activity that has remained within the reach of many is walking.” According to a Rockport survey, 53% of us walk one to five more miles a day compared to pre-pandemic statistics—and we have reason to keep doing it.

Reimagining the potential of psychedelics