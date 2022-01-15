What can happen in the fight to qualify in Lidom?

There are only three Round Robin dates left, and 3 games for each team, in the winter baseball of the Dominican League, semifinal phase.

Two teams have an encouraging outlook to advance to the final series, which this year will be 7-4. Gigantes del Cibao and Estrellas Orientales, tied for first place with a 9-6 record, have the inside lane for that purpose. What can happen is the following:

– The Giants host the Licey today and if they win they secure a spot in the final. The Giants have two more games remaining, one this Sunday vs. the Stars and another on Monday against the Eagles. The game in San Francisco will be at 5:00 pm

– The Stars are in the same situation as the Giants, looking for their tenth victory, but everything will depend on how Licey goes. The Greens host the Eagles this Saturday, 7:30 pm; on Sunday against the Giants and on Monday vs. Licey in Santo Domingo.

– El Licey, in third place with 7-8, has a real chance of hunting down Giants or Stars. He also has 3 games to go, but he can’t afford to lose. If they lose this Saturday against the Giants, it would still be pending whether the Stars win or lose vs. The Eagles. On Sunday Licey goes to Santiago and on Monday he receives the Stars.

The only possibility of eliminating Licey is with wins today for the Giants and Stars.

– The Eagles, at 5-10, were eliminated on Friday night with a painful 8-2 loss to Licey. They have nothing to look for, just make plans for next October.

In the Covid protocol, Public Health allows 50% in Santo Domingo, Santiago and San Francisco de Macorís and 60% in San Pedro.