What happened to Pablo Solari?

The name of Paul Solari broke into the news of the Stove Football dedicated to the Eagles of America, once the possibility of hiring the Uruguayan striker had fallen Brian Ocampo. Practically unknown, the Argentine winger who plays for the Colo-Colo from Chile, was installed as the new obsession of the Little Indian.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

In this regard, days ago it was circulated that the board of directors of the institution cream blue he approached an offer to the South American cast, but this was not satisfactory. From then on, speculation began to grow about a second proposal, which was still being prepared to, this time, succeed in persuading the authorities of the Cacique.

Meanwhile, Colo-Colo is hours away from playing the classic with University of Chile at Stadium One of the city of La Plata, Argentina, waiting for a definition of the Eagles of America for Paul Solari who, by the way, according to the Dalealbo.cl portal, will be from the game in said exhibition match.

In that sense, who gives his version is the Fox Sports journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, who reported in Twitter that in the Nest they do not lower their wings in the negotiation for the element in question: “Next week in the America club reinforcements could be heard from. Negotiations for the defense Jorge Mere They are on the right path. About Paul Solari, his signing is going a little slower, but there is confidence that his arrival will materialize”.

When and where to see the possible reinforcement of Club América Pablo Solari, in the Colo-Colo vs. University of Chile?

Paul Solari, possible reinforcement of the Eagles of America, would be one of the members of the eleven that will make up Gustavo Quinteros for the clash between Colo-Colo Y University of Chile which will be played in Stadium One of the city of La Plata, Argentina, for him Hexagonal International Summer. It will take place this Friday, January 14 at 6:00 p.m. CDMX and can be followed through the Star + streaming service.