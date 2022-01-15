What is known about the possible departure of Juan Ignacio Dinenno?

Juan Ignacio Dinenno’s contract with Pumas UNAM expires in December 2022. However, no offer has yet come for his pass.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno is one of the most important letters of a more than interesting Pumas UNAM. With his presence, the team that was eliminated just enough in the last Semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Playoffs can dream of ending the streak of more than ten years without titles from MX League.

The truth is that in the near future, the Argentine could not be in the squad: his contract expires in December this year and there are still no signs that it will be renewed. Neither have concrete offers arrived recently, so their medium-term future is unknown.

In the past, various teams were interested in the ex-Deportivo Cali. However, and according to Halftime, The reason why new formal offers did not arrive is because of the high claims that the institution has with the footballer, to whom they intend to sell him for a high amount of money.

If the situation does not change, Dinenno will be able to negotiate with another squad in June, to then be able to join six months later with the pass in his possession. Will there be news soon?