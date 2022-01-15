What is Trello and how it can help you organize yourself better in your company

Trello is a tool with multiple possibilities within the business environment

There are many ways to organize the work of our company, from the use of a notebook, an Excel sheet or any system that we consider valid and effective. Google calendars are another of the most used options. Trello is another of the possibilities that we have at our service, It has a series of advantages that make it a good candidate. Do not miss this article, because if you are looking for an interesting proposal, Trello can become the perfect candidate.

What is Trello?

A tool that you can use from your web browser or through a mobile app. My mission is simple, being able to organize our tasks in a simple, very visual way that allows maximum productivity. Trello is the effective alternative to other types of systems, since its design is attractive, and its use is quite simple. With Trello you can organize tasks, prioritize them, do checklist and supervise jobs.

Trello only needs you to sign up with your email, nothing more. Once you have done that, you can create different boards. These boards are the equivalent of workspaces. Therefore, you can create the ones you want for the most diverse functions. For example, you can have the board for “Human Resources”, another for “Administration” and another that is “Client XXX”. The possibilities are endless and this is perhaps one of the advantages that Trello has.

Trello is popular for the reason that it is very easy to use, its interface is very clear and can be customized. Within each dashboard, or workspace, Trello makes it possible to create lists. These could be said to be the degree of achievement of a task. board. An example, in the “Administration” board we can have several lists with the needs that we have. One of them can be “Pending Tasks” another “Completed Tasks” and another “Collected Jobs”. The possibilities are maximum, and that is what Trello provides, diversity.

Each list is completed with cards, a kind of post it to which a candidate is assigned and to which a term of execution and an expiration date are established. For example, the employee “José Martínez” is assigned to the card “Invoice review” and that has a due date in 4 days. Inside the card we can add information in the form of text and attachments. Yes, Trello is very versatile in that regard. Once José has completed the tasks on the card assigned to him, he can move it from one list to another, for example, from “To Do” to “Done Tasks”, and write a message on the same card to his supervisor so that check it.

Trello: plans and prices

Trello has different plans and prices that you can purchase according to your needs.

Free: Free, it may be more than enough. It allows the creation of up to 10 different boards, so if your company is not very large, you can use it without problems. It doesn’t fall short.

Standard: Priced at $60 per year. The boards become unlimited.

Premium: $120 per year, enables the creation of new calendars, advanced support, and easier data export.

Entreprise: The price is per license, a minimum of 25 of them is established. It really is intended for large organizations.

To tell the truth, the use of Trello in the Free version is more than enough if you are self-employed or have a small SME. Nothing is missing at all so you don’t need to upgrade if your organization doesn’t require it. Payment options are valued more for companies where there is a high volume of workers with very diverse tasks.

On mobile or on computer?

Trello has an app for your mobile device, as well as for your Windows or Mac computer. But one of the advantages with which it surprises us is that you can access from the web browser with full functionalities. Therefore, if you spend a lot of time in front of the computer, Trello is very friendly in that sense. You can save the desktop app. However, it is always convenient to download the app for mobile devices, since many work between the office and the street. The synchronization is absolute and if you move a card from one list to another on your phone, when you log in from the browser it will appear already moved. In that sense it is the perfect app.

The application is free and you don’t have to pay for a subscription, so Trello is a good system to organize your tasks without having to spend anything at all. So, Trello is a great alternative to be able to work without losing track of what to do, with a good orientation and without leaving anything to chance. It is a great record book in which employees leave their mark and in which bosses or managers can carry out supervision tasks.

