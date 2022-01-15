WhatsApp: did you add a number in your address book and it does not appear in your contacts? Here the solution | Technology

If someone adds a new phone number in the smartphone address book, be it Android or iOS, WhatsApp usually recognizes it automatically, as long as the other person has downloaded the application instant messaging. However, there are times when this does not happen and the new contact does not appear in the contact list. What to do in these cases? Here we show it to you.

As detailed by El Android Libre, a portal specialized in technology, this problem usually occurs in users who do not update WhatsApp on a regular basis; that is, they downloaded the application from Play Store or app store and they never downloaded a new version. Luckily, fixing this problem is quite simple, you just have to follow these steps:

How to synchronize your contact list with WhatsApp?

1. Sign in to Play Store or app store and update whatsapp

2. Enter the instant messaging application and press the green button which is in the lower right corner

3. Your contact list will appear. What you have to do is press the three dot icon (Right upper corner)

4. A small list of options will be displayed. Choose to update

5. After a few seconds, WhatsApp will update the contact list and show the one you just added.

What to do if it still does not appear?

If the person you added to your address book still doesn’t appear in your WhatsApp contact list, there are two options. The first is that you made a mistake when saving his number and the second is that he does not have an account in the application. To verify the latter, you will have to perform these steps:

1. Access the settings of the app and select the option invite friends

3. You will see all the people you have in your agenda who do not have a WhatsApp account

4. Find the new contact there. By pressing your name, the application will try to send you an SMS with a WhatsApp download link.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

See the statuses without your contacts knowing

Do you want to see any WhatsApp story without being discovered? In the application there is a simple trick that will allow us to spy on the states of your friends or partner without them knowing and it works both for Android as for iPhone.

Very few users know it, but to get it it will not be necessary to install any additional application, you just have to enter WhatsApp and then Settings < Account < Privacy. There disable the read receipt.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp presented an important progress of its ‘Picture-in-Picture’ (PiP) tool, which makes it easier to view videos of Youtube from the same conversation chats, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the app.

This novelty of WhatsApp arrived for Android users who will be able to continue playing videos of Youtube through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other applications.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.