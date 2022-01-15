WhatsApp: How to know if your account was hacked and what to do? Step by Step

The WhatsApp application has become the main source of instant communication around the world, but before that it is inevitable that some things are registered against due to the high use and importance of people, so they are not saved from being hacked.

For these situations, at MARCA Claro we tell you how to know if your account has been hacked.

How to know if your WhatsApp account was hacked?

The experts in this application have released some steps on whether your account WhatsApp has been hacked, you can do this if you detect an irregularity in your application.

Make a backup of WhatsApp Update the app from the Play Store or App Store Check if there are conversations, calls and video calls that are not recognized

What to do if you find that your WhatsApp account was hacked?

What is recommended to do first is to close the application and uninstall it, later you must “verify two steps”, here we tell you how to do it step by step.

Go to “Settings” Select “Account” Choose “2-Step Verification” Press “Activate” Ready! Now your WhatsApp is more secure

