White Sox is about to sign Óscar Colás, the Cuban Ohtani

Various media reported that Chicago White Sox would be nothing to make official the signing of super prospect Óscar Colás. The young man is considered the ‘Cuban Ohtani’ and has caused high expectations about his next development in branches of the Major Leagues. Colás works as a pitcher and as an outfielder, according to reports about him.
Óscar Colás would be getting closer to becoming a member of the Chicago White Sox organization, since he could sign a contract with it this weekend.
This is because despite the bosses’ break that is present in the MLB, the international signing period will begin in the next few days; and the White Sox are the favorites to get his services.
The rumors about this have become bigger as a result of the young player posting photos of himself wearing Chicago team clothing on his official social networks.
Óscar Colás has been called the ‘Cuban Ohtani’ on more than one occasion, referring to the similarity he has with the MLB player in being able to perform as a pitcher and batter.
Adda Lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). ), Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern for the Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club of the LMB, with whom I attended the 2019 King’s Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was at a game of the Leones de Yucatán, at the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; And that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team I love and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I play baseball most of the time, my sport, at first, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.