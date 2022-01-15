‘Who is Haaland?’; Laporta causes laughter by ‘ignoring’ the Norwegian

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 14.01.2022 11:00:19





The future from Erling Haaland is still up in the air after a supposed clause that will leave him free in the summer of this year, where it is said that he would play yes or yes in Spain; Barcelona and Real Madrid would be the strongest options and now Joan Laporta launched a curious reaction when they asked about the Norwegian.

Haland It’s one of the ‘big fish’ of the next summer market and in addition to the Spanish there are other teams that seek to bid for him, since it is said that the PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United and some equipment Italy they intend it, so anything could happen.

This is how Laporta reacted when asked about Haaland

While in Saudi Arabia, prior to the clash of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Barcelona and Real Madrid, a fan met Joan Laporta and asked him to sign Haland, as it would be a key piece for the club to raise its level.

Laporta took advantage of the moment and wanted to do ‘the funny one’, where he ‘unknown’ the player of the Borussia Dortmund and it caused surprise among those present, because it seemed strange to them that she did not know him, but later he fixed everything.

Fan : “We want Haaland, we want Haaland”

: “We want Haaland, we want Haaland” laporta : “Who is Haaland?”

: “Who is Haaland?” Fan : “A Borussia Dortmund player”

: “A Borussia Dortmund player” laporta: “That boy is a very good player, very good player”

???? LAPORTA: “WHO IS HAALAND?”. ???????? Pay attention to the SEQUENCE of the president with this ARAB FAN when he asks for his signing. pic.twitter.com/eCQR3prK8N – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 14, 2022

Erling Haland It’s one of the best strikers in Europe, well the norwegian averages about 1 goal per game, figure that other great gunners do not have in their records, so being able to sign him is interesting for the Barcelona and other clubs.

The Blaugrana set has improved under Xavi but it still doesn’t explode, because in The Spanish league are located sixths at the moment with 32 units; mid week they fell in the King’s Cup semi-finals before him Real Madrid and how do we know will play the Europa League in a few weeks.

​