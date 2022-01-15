Why Teófilo Gutiérrez was not summoned to the Colombian National Team: Reinaldo Rueda responds | Colombia selection

Colombia will face Honduras this Sunday in a friendly match played in the United States. The team led by Reinaldo Rueda will have a large number of players from the Colombian league, and the inclusion of Juan Fernando Quintero, who arrived from China and in 2022 will play for River Plate, from Argentina.

In the call for local players, Teófilo Gutiérrez was missed again, the great absentee despite his good season with Deportivo Cali, with whom he became champion of the BetPlay II League.

The experienced attacker, a World Cup player in 2014, has not entered into Rueda Rivera’s plans since he took over the National Team in 2021. And for this game against Honduras it was the perfect opportunity to call him to help the youngest adapt to the Tricolor.

However, Reinaldo did not call him and he has his reasons. This Saturday, at a press conference, the coach explained why he has not taken Gutiérrez Roncancio into account, not even for this friendly match.

“’Teo’ has had extraordinary games. In previous months, even before arriving at Deportivo Cali, I was in that permanent evaluation, but the times did not coincide in the comparison with other players, that is my job: to select among the best, “said Rueda.

The coach added: “I didn’t want, at a certain point, to disrespect a great player like ‘Teo’, so that’s why I didn’t consider him for this call-up”.