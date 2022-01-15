Wink from Colonia to America by Jorge Meré?

The Cologne of the Bundesliga made a decision for Jorge Meré, who could be a factor in favor in the negotiations with the Águilas del América.

almost closed Alexander Zendejas, the directive of the Eagles of America aims to add to the squad that commands Santiago Solari, another alternative in the offensive zone and a variant in defense. The names for each case are already defined. On the one hand, Paul Solari of Colo-Colo from chili and, on the other, Jorge Mere of Cologne of the Bundesliga.

For the latter, Steffen Baumgart, coach of the German team, in a press conference in the week, admitted that there was “a concrete offer” from the institution cream blue by the Spanish defender. In addition, he clarified that they were thinking about it and that they perceived that the element in question had intentions of changing the scene.

Along the same lines, this Saturday, January 15, the strategist of the FC Cologne sent another wink to the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari, by not including Jorge Mere in those summoned for the clash with the Bayern Munich at Rhein Energie Stadion for matchday 19 of the Bundesliga, a match won by those led by Julian Nagelmann by 4 to 0.

In America they are optimistic by Jorge Meré

Negotiations continue to progress favorably between the board of the Club America and Jorge Mere. In such a way that an internal source confessed to Águilas Monumental, that only minimal details remain so that Santiago Solari have the Spaniard as a confirmed alternative in his defense for the rest of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Last match in which Jorge Meré participated

Although it is true that this weekend Jorge Mere was not part of the concentrates for the match of the FC Cologne vs. Bayern Munich, the plain reality is that for a long time it has not been taken into account by Steffen Baumgart. In fact, the last time that the Spaniard intervened in a match in an official way was on December 10 against the Augsburg. He only participated three minutes.