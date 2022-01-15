With a tight and oiled body Carolina Sandoval reveals the ‘secrets’ of her great body

Caroline Sandoval, Venezuelan television presenter, continues to publish content for those who criticize her mercilessly.

On her Instagram account, she posted a video in front of the mirror, wearing a tight bodysuit, to talk about her body and respond to those who deny her.

According to him, the best kept secret is to put lubricant on the body so that the negative comments “slide” and do not harm him.

“All in jest, nothing serious”, he clarified in the text with which he accompanied his publication on Instagram this January 13.

Caroline Sandoval continued to advertise the product and indicated some benefits, beyond helping with criticism.

“It’s so good at hydrating and lubricating your little flower, little treasure and/or you want to call it, that I did it on this great body even so that the digital worms slip”, wrote.

The publication of the also announcer caused a furor on Instagram, to the point that it obtained more than 1,000 comments from users.

They mostly left compliments and positive messages for the TV host.

“Very good, I know that I can put it on my body so that the opinion of digital snakes is toxic,” a follower commented.

Another told him: “I admire you and that is the beautiful woman who shows her body as God did not give it, I am your number one fan.”

Similarly, there were those who thanked Carolina Sandoval for being so funny.

“Me here with postpartum depression and I see this and I’m happy! I want to have that energy and how you are. A hug”, they commented.

Carolina Sandoval overcame COVID

This week, the Venezuelan made headlines because she announced that she is no longer infected with coronavirus.

Through his Instagram account he confirmed the good news. “Gone Gone Gone”, said in the video description.

In the audiovisual he said with emotion: “I am negative, the first time that the word negative seems so fabulous to me.

Likewise, in his message he regretted the criticism he received after announcing his state of health. “I am impressed with what people are capable of saying,” she said.

“I have discovered that this pair of nerds who hide behind social networks to carry their evil and be a virus on the networks cannot handle goodness”Carolina Sandoval added.

His followers also celebrated the news: “The negative word is superpositive in these times,” a follower told him.