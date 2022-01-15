Yanet García on her back boasts of her later charms

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again surprised her millions of fans on the networks with a flirtatious photograph shared yesterday at a very early hour.

The truth is that the well-known “weather girl” never ceases to amaze her fans and this time she put on hair extensions for a slight change of look, however, what caught the most attention was her charms.

It is well known that the driver Mexicana is a fan of long hair and to achieve it she has made extensions her best friends.

In addition, Yanet García loves sharing the application process and the result with her followers on Instagram.

The former weather girl opted for medium brown hair extensions with some golden highlights that reach her waist and give her a shiny and silky hair that her fans were quick to praise.

It should be noted that Yanet García is a very active influencer, model and health coach, in addition, the beautiful 31-year-old Mexican promotes several of her various services and knowledge in virtual communities, where she has immense popularity.

As we shared with you at the beginning, yesterday Yanet García shared a photo on her official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of her millions of followers from all over the planet.

In it you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional production intended for her OnlyFans account.

The native of Monterrey wore a flirtatious black outfit and in addition, the Aztec artist complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate but beautiful makeup.

Makeup and hair @kevinrivasmakeup, hair extensions by @chaviv_hair @madebychanvan Atuendo @victoriassecret” was the short text that García chose to accompany her recent photograph on the popular little camera network.

As expected, this post that has the actress as the only protagonist was quickly filled with reactions, easily exceeding the 400 thousand barrier.

In addition, Yanet García received in her publication hundreds of messages of affection and praise from her most faithful fans towards her splendid physical figure.