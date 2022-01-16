10 Xiaomi applications that you can install on any smartphone – Xiaomi News

MIUI is a customization layer endowed with excellent features and tools. An example of this are its applications, many of them are favorites of a large number of users in the world. However, many believe that these apps are exclusive to Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices, nothing is further from the truth.

Fortunately, Xiaomi has published some of its applications in the Google Play Store for free, being fully compatible with any mobile device that runs Android as the operating system. These are some of them:

Among the wonders of Xiaomi you can find the My Video media player, an app that supports all kinds of formats. This software can play formats such as MKV, MP4, AVI and even MOV. Also, the application allows you add subtitles to videos and control playback through gestures.

On the other hand, the app has a file manager and download manager with which you can download any video from your social networks. Its fluidity and simplicity has made it one of the public’s favorite players.

2. My Calculator | Download

The native MIUI calculator is an excellent option since it is a light and quite complete app. Among its multiple tools we can find a scientific calculator, currency converter, age calculator, body mass index, loans, discounts and of course one basic calculator.

Xiaomi highlights in the specifications of the app in the Google Play Store that you can download it at any Samsung, OPPO, Realme, Vivo and OnePlus device. So, if you need a good calculator for your Android mobile, Mi Calculator is a good alternative.

3.Mint Browser | Download

Xiaomi’s Mint Browser is widely known for its high levels of privacy, security and connection speed. Among its functions, its own ad blocker, its video manager, its incognito and night mode, and its option to save data stand out.

In addition, the Mint browser stands out for being quite light, since it only weighs 10 MB, so it doesn’t take up any space on your device. The only requirement it asks for is that the device has Android 4.4 or higher. So don’t hesitate to take a closer look.

4.File Manager by Xiaomi | Download

If you like to have control over your mobile files, then FileManager is the app you need. It is an extremely complete tool since it works with multiple formats, such as images, videos, music, documents, and even APK applications and Zip archives.

Similarly, File Manager allows you manage all the files you have both on internal storage and on an SD card. As if that were not enough, this Xiaomi app has a practical cleaner to remove junk files and it is also capable of compressing and decompressing files. If you like what you read, don’t hesitate to download it.

Do you have multiple devices from the Xiaomi smart ecosystem, but not a mobile? It doesn’t matter, since you can download My Home on any Android device. With this practical software you will have the possibility of connect, manage and communicate all your smart equipment among them, in the same space.

Mi Home allows you to remotely control home devices, you can even schedule when these can start working in the day. You only need a mobile with Android 4.4 or higher to start enjoying all its benefits.

Control your TV, set-top box, Mi Box and other devices from your phone with the Mi Remote app. In case you cannot find your remote control, or it is damaged, you can use Mi Remote to change channels, or even turn on the air conditioner.

The Mi Remote app is extremely versatile software that works on brands such as LG, Sony, Samsung, among many others. The application has more than fifty million downloads, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to have control of all your devices in the palm of your hand.

The Xiaomi Inc. application catalog on Google Play also offers the app my calendar, a practical tool for manage your special events such as birthdays, anniversaries or simply for day-to-day errands. This calendar stands out for offering different viewing methods, offers a list of things to do, and comes without advertising.

Among other things, My Calendar offers you the possibility of automatically synchronizing all events from your calendars into one. It also has a function to track the menstrual cycle and can receive weather updates. Without a doubt, it is a fairly complete app that is worth trying.

When it comes to sharing documents, images and videos without the Internet, then ShareMe is your best option. This P2P software developed by Xiaomi allows you to quickly and safely transfer all your files from one mobile to anothereither Android or iOS.

ShareMe’s interface is one of the cleanest and most user-friendly on the market, so handling it is easy and very comfortable. In addition, if any transfer is interrupted, you can restart it at the same point without worries. Like other apps in this list, ShareMe supports Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, LG, Realme, Vivo devices, among others.

Xiaomi offers you an excellent tool to transfer all the information from an old mobile to a more current one. my move, is a software with which you can send almost any file wirelessly and without Internet.

Events stored in the calendar, alarms, photos, videos, songs, contacts, messages, call history, documents and even applications. If you have something extremely important on your old terminal, rest assured that you will be able to send it to your new device without problems with Mi Mover.

10. POCO Launcher and Mint Launcher

Lastly, we highlight the two launchers that Xiaomi has in its Google Play Store catalog. First of all, we have the POCO Launcher, a light launcher with multiple customization options and that takes care of your privacy.

In addition, it offers high performance and a very minimalist design for greater fluidity. If you like it you can download it from this link.

Second, we have the Mint Launcher; another launcher from Xiaomi with surprising speed and various security options to protect your privacy. It’s about a lightweight launcher that allows you to customize even the smallest detail.

However, it should be noted that Mint Laucncher not available on all devices. If you still want to take a look, you can download it through this link.