25 years after Titanic: an actor said that he continues to receive checks every month and said the amount

25 years ago, Titanic was released, a film that will definitely remain among the most emblematic of the seventh art. Without going any further, in what has to do with the collection, it is the third highest grosser in world cinema. It was surpassed only by Avatar (2009) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

One of the actors who went unnoticed over time was Reece Thompson. At that time I was a 9-year-old boy and all the flashes went to Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet, the great protagonists of this story that from the first moment exceeded all expectations.

Already a 33-year-old man, he put himself in the shoes of an Irish boy who traveled on the most famous ship in the world together with his brother and mother in third class. For his work he received the sum of 25 thousand dollars. However, as he stated, to this day he continues to receive royalties.

Reece Thompson

During the first years he was receiving monthly checks of important sums. And although the sum was lowering to measures that were advancing in time, they still continue to arrive. Clear, Currently it is between 100 and 300 dollars. “It’s funny, because this fact is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like all the time I’m thinking, ‘Oh, when am I going to get a new Titanic check? But when it happens, it’s like, ‘Great, $100 extra.’”.

Away from the world of cinema, Thompson works as the director of digital marketing for a ski and snowboard resort. in Utah, United States. Perhaps for this reason, for not being linked, is that he is surprised by everything that was generated with the product of James Cameron.