4 States Launch Snowstorm Emergency; New York and New Jersey will have an impact

Last season, the US had 26 snowstorms.

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia declared emergencies in the face of the great snow storm which began on Saturday and will continue this Sunday and Monday.

National Weather Service (NWS) winter storm warnings will remain in effect for several states, including New England, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“(The storm will bring) widespread and significant snow and ice on the East Coast,” said the report, which forecasts up to 12 inches of snow in Virginia, a state that was recently affected by another storm that trapped dozens of people on I- 95.

Here are the latest surface forecast maps drawn up by @NWSWPC and your local @NWS forecast offices. Note the track of the center of low pressure of this storm…passing just west of the Susq R. This results more sleet/rain for most of eastern #PAwx than track more to the east. pic.twitter.com/u4j4aUupyk — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) January 16, 2022

The emergency declaration in Virginia occurred on Friday by Governor Glenn Youngkin, who reported it to ABC 7.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper acknowledged that the storm could cause serious infrastructure problems.

“(There could be) power outages and interruptions to road trips… This storm will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain impacts to different parts of the state,” he said.

The Governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, took a similar position when declaring the emergency in his entity, so urged its residents not to leave home.

Also the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, asked the residents of the entity to avoid road trips.

The NWS New York office maintained a snow watch for the tri-state area through Monday., noting that some areas will have more than four inches of snow.

In Long Island, New York, the greatest impact of the storm is expected starting this Sunday afternoon.

The extreme low temperatures will continue until Sunday night, but from 11 degrees Fahrenheit in New York it will go to 33 degrees, a significant change, and then return to 12-16 degrees.

Meteorologists had already warned that the La Niña phenomenon would cause an unpredictable winter, with significant changes in temperature and “surprise” snowfall.