5 secret apps on your iPhone that you don’t know

A few days ago we told you about a “super secret” iPhone app that practically nobody knows about and which is accessed by means of a code. But there are many more of these little known apps that are included in the iPhone and that hardly anyone knows. We have compiled 5 so you can get to know them and experiment with them.

1. Code scanner

From the camera app we can easily read QR codes from our iPhone, however few know of the existence of a system app that allows you to scan QR codes and App Clip codes. This application does not have an icon itself, and we can only access it from the Control Center.

To open this app go to Settings > Control Center and includes Code Scanner. Now just slide Control Center and tap on the icon with a QR code, it will open a new app to scan codes, which allows you to activate the flashlight. It is a system app, since if we open the multitasking we will see how we can close it.

2. Print

Another hidden app that only appears when we are going to print a document. This app called Print Center cannot be opened directly, and only appears when you tap print on a document and select an AirPrint-enabled printer. But the app exists and will appear in multitasking.

3. Diagnosis

This is an app that Apple uses to access the iPhone’s diagnostic data and help us troubleshoot any issues. When we contact Apple’s technical service, they tell us how to open this app from the iPhone Settings, but few know that we can access it typing diags:// or diagnostics:// in Safari and clicking Open.

But nevertheless, we will not be able to do anything if Apple has not opened an incident with our device. So the only thing we can do is exit the app.

4.Feedback

Perhaps you know this app if you are one of those who usually install beta versions of iOS. It is a app from which we can send errors and comments of the iOS operating system, including screenshots or videos.

However, you can also access the app typing the applefeedback:// URL in Safari. You will then need to sign in with your Apple ID and you can submit bugs to Apple.

5. Magnifying glass

Magnifying Glass is a very interesting accessibility tool and has its own app and icon. As of iOS 14, the app is installed on the system like any other, although it may be hidden in the App Library. Simply swipe down and search Magnifying glass, then drag the icon to your iPhone screen.

we hope that you like these secrets of your iPhone. Some are apps that can be very useful at some point, others, however, only have a specific and limited utility.

