55″ Samsung QLED TV with Alexa on offer, save €450!

A Smart TV that brings together everything you need to be able to enjoy a cinema experience without leaving home and that we can also now achieve with incredible savings. Of the 1199 euros of its original price, at the moment it is possible to get it for nothing more than 749 euros. Therefore, we will be able to save a not insignificant amount of 450 euros on your purchase.

The model in question is the Samsung 55Q74A , a 55-inch TV with 4K resolution powered by a QLED 4K processor with artificial intelligence and that also has the Alexa assistant integrated.

A real bargain for a model that also has the famous AirSlim design from Samsung and in which the extreme thinness of the screen stands out. Hurry, place your order before the offer ends and you will receive the TV at home within about three business days in full. free.

Good audiovisual experience and with Alexa

Thanks to technology Quattum dot that this television has and its Quantum HDR10+, we will be able to enjoy 100% color volume and details and contrasts capable of enhancing each image. In addition, its QLED 4K processor analyzes each of the scenes in real time to show them in the highest resolution thanks to its artificial intelligence. Therefore, we will be able to enjoy all kinds of content in 4K regardless of the source of origin.

This Samsung QLED Smart TV also has an attractive set of features such as Contrast Enhancer, which discovers a new level of depth and color, its panoramic game mode that offers a much more complete vision of the game and ultimately a better experience and that it is one of the televisions that integrates the most popular voice assistants, Bixby, Alexa and Google.

Nor can we forget the possibility that this model offers us to be able to use it as the screen of our computer and use it as a PC. This makes it one of the ideal Smart TVs to make video calls at work, with family or friends. Its operating system, Tizen, also opens the door to an entertainment platform that is easy to use and very secure.

Finally, it should be noted that this Samsung QLED Smart TV also offers a OTS Lite optimized sound to make us always feel at the center of each scene and not miss a single detail, since it is capable of detecting the noise of our surroundings to automatically adjust the volume of the television.